Triple Crown winner Justify's first foal was born Friday at Amaroo Farm in Lexington, owners Audley Farm announced Saturday.

The filly was born out of the mare Foreign Affair.

Justify won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 2018 then retired to stud. He stood his first season in 2019 at Ashford Stud in Woodford County.

BloodHorse reports Justify's advertised stud fee is $150,000.