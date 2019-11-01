It's time to put down the razor for No-Shave November and Movember

It's that hairy time of the year. Not because it's no longer swimsuit season, but because people across the world will put down their razors in support of men's health.

There are two groups/initiatives that you've probably heard of: No-Shave November and Movember. So what's the difference?

No-Shave November is both a non-profit organization and a month-long movement. Participants are encouraged to skip shaving and grooming "to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness." Simply put down the razor for 30 days -- forgo shaving your face, legs, or whatever you're comfortable with -- and sign up for a fundraising page.

While some participants will go all out, No-Shave November understands not all bosses are on board. "Strict dress-code at work? Don't worry about it! We encourage participation of any kind; grooming and trimming are perfectly acceptable," the organization states on its website.

The non-profit works with the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Movember is an organization that funds men's health projects, and describes itself as the leading charity "changing the face of men's health." While a similar concept, this organization encourages participants to only grow mustaches.

You can sign up through Movember's website and pledge to grow and groom a mustache throughout the month of November. That means no bears, goatees, or fake mustaches. You start with a clean shaven face on Nov. 1, and each "Mo Bro" is supposed to use the mustache to "create conversation and raise funds for men's health."

According to the organization, prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer among men in the United States. The organization says one in 20 men diagnosed with testicular cancer will not survive. The movement also addresses mental health and suicide prevention. The Movember website says, on average globally, one man dies by suicide every minute.*

*There is always someone to talk to if you or someone you know is struggling. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). Or, click here for the Lifeline Crisis Chat.