JCPenney reopens in Charleston Town Center after being closed for months

National retail store JCPenney was able to reopen their location inside the Charleston Town Center on Wednesday at noon.

The capital city's location was able to do this despite the store filling for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to reopening, the store had several papers posted in the front doors. Each of them highlighted the new COVID-19 precautions that were being implemented.

They include social distancing markers on the floors, reminders around the store and plexiglass shields at registers. The store is also providing their employees with masks, and they recommend their customers wear face coverings while shopping.

JCPenney also had a COVID-19 self assessment posted on their doors that asked customers to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. If a customer answered yes to any of the symptom questions, they are bring asked to avoid entering the store.

The sign said outside vendors and employees should be completing the self assessment prior to entry.

The Sephora inside the JCPenney is open. The hair salon is open, as well, but by appointment only.