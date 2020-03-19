JCPenney closes stores during COVID-19 pandemic

Another department store giant is closing their doors in response to the coronavirus sweeping across the nation.

JCPenney announced Wednesday that all stores had closed at 7 p.m. and would remain closed until April 2.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

Store officials say they will monitor the developments and follow guidance from the CDC and local, state, and federal health officials.

They say they will reassess or adjust policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.

Customers can continue to shop online or through the store’s app.