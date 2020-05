JCPenney at the Charleston Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 3.

That is according to a news release from the mall that says the store will be open in conjunction with current mall hours.

Those hours are: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Curbside service will begin on Friday, June 5 on Lee Street.

The Charleston Town Center was permitted to reopen on Thursday, May 21 under the West Virginia Comeback Plan.