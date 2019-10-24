J.Q. Dickinson Appalachian Mercantile subscription box

J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works recently launched Appalachian Mercantile, which is a subscription box of carefully curated foods, crafts and home goods from high quality West Virginia and Appalachian producers.

Nancy Bruns in Studio 3.

Katie and Sarah were able to see what products are going into the boxes.

They also do dinners at the farm location featuring chefs from around the region who use local ingredients. On Thursday November 7th, you can have dinner with West Virginia native Matt Bowe of The Red Yeti in Jeffersonville, IN.

Nancy Bruns, CEO and co-founder says, "We are a 7th generation salt making business in Malden, West Virginia. We produce solar evaporated, hand harvested salt from the ancient Iapetus Ocean."

