Jackson Co. Health Department says "numbers were not hidden"

The Jackson County Health Department on the defensive Friday releasing a statement on COVID-19 case reporting stating "numbers were not hidden."

The department says it was notified that an employee had tested positive at Eldercare Health & Rehabilitation in Ripley on April 6.

According to the health department, the individual was contacted immediately and a case investigation began.

The release says the Health Department made an inquiry with the West Virginia Bureau for Health regarding the need to begin testing all patients in the facility. Officials say they were advised, since the facility was utilizing proper protective equipment, that mass testing was not recommended by the CDC for patients that were asymptomatic. It was however recommended to begin monitoring patients and staff for symptoms.

As additional positive cases were identified, official say positive patients were quarantined within the facility as per CDC guidelines and staff testing positive were quarantined at home and monitored daily by the health department.

Eldercare says it has not let any employee work if they were ill or pending test results.

According to the health department, Eldercare made the choice to test their patients on Tuesday and contacted a private lab for testing supplies.

Officials say those supplies were received Thursday and kits were picked up by the National Guard and delivered to the lab that evening. Testing of staff began Thursday evening and should conclude Friday, officials say.

The Jackson County Health Department says it has reported numbers daily to the State Bureau for Public Health and they have been included in the daily counts posted on Facebook. They were not however identified specifically as Eldercare patients and staff.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, there are 40 cases of coronavirus in Jackson County.