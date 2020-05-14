Jackson County, Ohio Jr. Fair still planned for this summer

Leaders in Jackson County are hoping they’ve come to a somewhat “fair” decision about this year’s Jackson County Fair.

Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to move forward with the Junior Fair portion of the summertime staple.

According to a news release, the midway and grandstand activities will be cancelled this year. The release goes on to say that means no carnival rides, grandstand entertainment or commercial vendors will be on site.

“While it is the board’s full intention to move forward with the Jr. Fair, please understand this is a very fluid situation. In the coming days and weeks many committee meetings will be held in effort to map out what all options are available to allow this portion to continue.”

The board will monitor the COVID-19 trends at both state and county levels and take into consideration decisions from the state of Ohio, Jackson County and the Ohio Fair Managers Association.

“Given this ever changing situation a more definite decision will be made by the board on or before June 20th as to what the Jr. Fair shows will look like,” the release said.

“Understanding the safety of our children and all fairgoers is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and support during these trying times. Please stay tuned for updates and further announcements in the coming days.”

The Jackson County Fair was set to be held at the fairgrounds in Wellston from July 16 to 25. It is not clear if the decision made Thursday night will impact the dates of the Junior Fair.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.