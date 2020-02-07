Jackson County, W.Va. hit with up to 4 inches of snow

Friday morning brought a blanket of snow to the town of Ripley, West Virginia.

Ripley got about 4 inches. Before it started snowing, however, the area was receiving some heavy mixed showers, causing roadways to be slushy.

Danielle Powell is a mother of five who lives in Ripley. She says her kids were up at 6 a.m., ready to play in the snow.

"The kids came downstairs trying to get their snowshoes on they were ready to go outside first thing this morning," Powell said.

Powell also says when snow in Ripley gets heavy, her home tends to lose power, so she has to stock up on essentials.

She said she thinks it's best to stay off the roads in such weather.

Temperatures all across the region are expected to take a dip in the late evening. To keep up with the latest weather updates, download the WSAZ weather app.