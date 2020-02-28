Jackson County, Ohio preps for coronavirus spread

According to the Center for Disease Control, the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to 48 countries and seven states in the U.S.

There have been no reports in our area, but Jackson County is making preparations.

"With the coronavirus, you see your typical respiratory symptoms: coughing, sneezing, maybe a little bit of a fever, shortness of breath. Really, in the long run, what we would see with influenza too," said epidemiologist Mikie Strite.

The Jackson County Health Department is more concerned with the threat of the flu.

"The coronavirus is in the forefront and we definitely monitor it everyday," Strite said. "We have public health interventions. We are ready to initiate if we see it in here, but you know the flu is a bigger concern. Just in America, there's been 105 pediatric deaths as a whole. There have been over 280,000 hospitalizations for Americans so that's what people really should focus on."

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you can do the same things you do to prevent the spread of the flu. Health officials recommend wiping down highly touched surfaces with disinfectant sprays daily and washing your hands often. If you do begin to feel symptomatic, then make an appointment with your doctor.

Avoid having close contact exposure with people who have similar symptoms.

"When we talk about close contact, that's usually within 6 feet of someone," Strite said. "So you could be on an airplane with someone who has the coronavirus and not necessarily contract it because you are not within that 6-foot bubble."