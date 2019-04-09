Crash sends 3 to the hospital in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: Tue 9:06 PM, Apr 09, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three people were seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 35, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dixon Run Road.

Troopers say the pickup driver pulled into the path of the semi.

The 45-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who’s from Vinton, and his two passengers, a 20-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, were all taken to the hospital. Two of the victims were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t hurt.

U.S. 35 was closed temporarily in both directions.

 
