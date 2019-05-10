Jackson County man charged with child abuse

A man from Jackson County, West Virginia is facing a criminal charge for allegedly abusing a young boy.

Michael Anthony Parsons Sr., 60, of Ripley, is charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

An elementary school counselor called the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. A deputy visited the school and spoke with the counselor and principal who said a student told them he was physically abused by the suspect.

The boy said Parsons beat him with a belt, back scratcher, and shoe horn. He also said the suspect "chokes him around the neck and pushes him against the wall."

According to the criminal complaint, the child says the suspect told him not to tell anyone at school.

The deputy then spoke with a Child Protective Services case worker. The case worker said she was aware of the abuse claims, "which included being struck with a back scratcher causing a black eye," the complaint states.

That case worker told the sheriff's deputy that she planned to try to talk to the victim's sibling that afternoon.

Both the deputy and case worker spoke with the sibling Thursday and said they appeared "sad and afraid." The sibling was shaking and crying and told the investigators they were scared of the suspect. While the sibling did not say the suspect abused them, they did say they witnessed the suspect abuse other family members, including the victim.

Parsons is in the South Central Regional Jail.