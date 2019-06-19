Jackson, Ohio mayor indicted for allegedly profiting from public contract

City of Jackson Mayor Randy Heath is named in a 10-count indictment that alleges he personally profited from a public contract.

The indictment from Jackson County Common Pleas Court alleges that Heath "knowingly occupied a position of profit in the prosecution of a public contract authorized by (the) Jackson Board of Control.”

According to the indictment, $6,000 worth of funding was involved.

The indictment alleges that Heath entered into the contract by not allowing competitive bidding. The alleged violations happened during parts of 2015, 2016 and 2017, according to the indictment.

All of the charges Heath faces are misdemeanors.

The mayor released the following statement:

"I am totally innocent of all charges and intend to vigorously defend myself. I have gone out of my way to ensure everything I did was always proper and I believe the evidence will clearly prove my innocence."

