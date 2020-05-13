Jackson house goes from smoke to flames in minutes

Nearly 24 hours later, just about everything is gone from a house that witnesses say was completely ablaze within minutes.

“It's very tough on you to see people lose everything,” Jackson Fire Chief David Channell said. “The main thing is, nobody lost their lives.”

First responders arrived at an apartment house in the 100 block of Main Street Tuesday afternoon to see it completely engulfed. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

Channell says it started from a mattress on the first floor that was set on fire from a lit cigarette.

All six people living in the home made it out without injuries.

Matt Brinker, who works at Sixth Sense Brewing Company across the street, saw the whole thing unfold.

“It was kind of terrifying to see the house go up that fast,” Brinker said. “How quickly, it was about three minutes from first seeing smoke to being completely in flames. I've never been that close to a fire. You could feel the heat from inside the atrium of Arch and Eddie's, and I was about six feet back from the window and that's across the street.”

Through all of the commotion, Brinker got out his drone and filmed the sight of smoke billowing down Main Street.

“I was hesitant to use my drone or my cameras to record anything then I realized ‘this is happening, I should record it,’” Brinker said. “I was actually physically shaking while I was trying to fly the drone because it's such a terrible thing to see the house fully in flames and it was nerve-racking.”

The Jackson Fire Department tells WSAZ that all six people who lived in the house have received American Red Cross assistance.