A guard at the Boyd County Detention Center was indicted Tuesday for allegedly having sex with an inmate at the jail.

Kristapher D. Mackey, 36, of Rush, was charged with sodomy for an incident that happened on Sept. 8.

Court records say Mackey engaged in sexual intercourse with "a person he knows is incarcerated."

If convicted, Mackey faces one to five years in prison.

Mackey is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.