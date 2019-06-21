Jail on lockdown after white powdery substance falls out of inmate's letter

The Pike County Detention Center is on lockdown Friday morning after jail staff said a white powdery substance fell out of an inmate's mail.

According to our sister station WYMT, Jailer Brian Morris said the person opening mail showed side-effects of possible sickness after the letter was opened.

That person was taken to Pikeville Medical Center.

A Hazmat crew is on the scene.

The jail is still on lockdown at this time.

Morris said right now, they believe the substance was not fentanyl.

