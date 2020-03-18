Jefferson County woman identifies husband as first confirmed COVID-19 case in W.Va.

On Thursday, March 12, Carolyn Vigil knew something was wrong with her husband.

Carolyn Vigil of Jefferson County, West Virginia, identifies her husband as the first COVID-19 case in the state.

"Having watched my very healthy husband deteriorate in just four days and myself start to get sick," Vigil said, "I know that it is a serious sickness, it does not go away easily."

Carolyn was right. Her husband was diagnosed Tuesday with the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in West Virginia.

But Carolyn says getting that diagnosis was beyond frustrating.

"I was assigned a caseworker to try to get to the bottom of it," Vigil said.

WSAZ has spoken to other families like the Vigils who have struggled to get their loved ones tested, but Carolyn says that wasn't the only delay for her family.

She says it took more than 24 hours to get her husband tested. Then, when she expected to get the results, she was told her husband's test was lost.

At that point, she says she wanted to leave the state to get answers.

I just wanted a doctor's order so I could drive him to Virginia to get tested because losing faith in the system in the process in West Virginia

Before her husband was retested she got the call. The test was found and her husband indeed had the state's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

She says the call came from the state's top health official shortly before Gov. Jim Justice gave his state address announcing the first case and that all restaurants, bars and casinos would close for two weeks -- all measures the state is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Carolyn was spending her sixth day in quarantine -- now waiting for results of her own test as she struggles with similar symptoms.

She says after the issues with her husband's test, she now sees improvement in the state's testing process.

"It was very simple," Vigil said. "It was easy. It took, less than ten minutes from the time I drove into the parking lot to the time I was on my way home."

Now Carolyn's reality is a waiting game as the state works to streamline the testing process.