'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates health milestone: "I won't stop fighting"

Beloved 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gave an update on his health Wednesday.

Trebek has now surpassed the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends, that the cancer won't kill me - the chemo treatments will," said Trebek.

Trebek says he went through sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on, but he brushed those thoughts aside calling them a massive betrayal. The betrayal of his wife and other cancer patients looking to him as a "cheerleader of sorts."