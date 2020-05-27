Jersey Mike's Subs opens location in Barboursville

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the business world to a grinding halt for months, new business is still investing in the region.

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened up a brand new location Wednesday in Barboursville at 6007 U.S. Route 60 East.

In consideration of the impact of COVID-19 and in partnership with the CDC and public health authorities, Jersey Mike’s has temporarily closed the dining areas at its locations to help limit person-to-person contact.

Guests can continue to place takeout orders in-store or for pickup.

Delivery is also available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

