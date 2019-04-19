Jet slides off runway in Logan County

A private jet slid off the runway Friday afternoon at Logan County Airport, according to emergency crews who were on the scene.

The sheriff’s department tells us two people, including the pilot, were aboard the aircraft and both escaped injury.

They went on to tell us that a Citation CE-510, piloted by a man from Elkins, West Virginia, was attempting to land on the runway around 3:40 p.m. The pilot reported full braking and speed braking while attempting to stop.

Crews say it had been raining at the time and the plane slid off the end of the runway in the wet conditions. The jet partially went through a fence where it came to rest.

The aircraft sustained minimal damage and there were no hazardous materials leaking.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials will be following up with an investigation Monday.

