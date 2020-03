Jewel City Arts Jam is Saturday at 5 p.m. at Calamity J.

Eric Wilson in Studio 3.

The event features multiple local artists and live music from the band Massing.

Eric Wilson is responsible for entertainment booking at Calamity J.

He has a boundless love for culture and arts of all kinds, and when he’s not setting up the next live show at the venue, chances are he’ll be bringing you next level table side customer service and plenty of reasons to smile.