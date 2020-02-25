Jif parent company claims a GIF is pronounced with a ‘hard G’

The parent company of peanut butter brand Jif is distancing itself from people who pronounce a GIF the same way.

The J.M. Smucker Company announced Tuesday the animated, looping images should be pronounced with a hard "G" instead of a soft one.

The company is also teaming with popular website GIPHY to release specially labeled jars that say “Gif” on the front label in an attempt to get more people to convert to what it believes the pronunciation should be.

“If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right,” GIPHY founder and CEO Alex Chung said.

Jif’s pronunciation claim likely won’t settle the debate, but the company hopes it can capitalize on the controversy with the special 40-ounce jars, as they are now for sale on Amazon for $9.99.

