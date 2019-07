Next to strawberry pie week, this may be the biggest thing to happen to Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House ever!

Until Wednesday, it hasn't changed much since the 1960s.

Jim's now takes credit cards, debit cards and even Apple Pay.

Customers no longer have to stop at the ATM before grabbing a bite at the diner.

Jim's has been a Huntington tradition for many years and has had visits from many prominent people, including President John F. Kennedy.