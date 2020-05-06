Jim's legendary Strawberry Pie Week postponed

A decades-long tradition that is short, but incredibly sweet has been postponed indefinitely.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House posted the news about its legendary Strawberry Pie Week on Facebook.

During this time, usually around the second week of May, the restaurant serves more than 10,000 slices of its delicious fruit pie.

The restaurant says it hopes to "put a plan in place for the future.”

The restaurant also reminded customers that it is now selling frozen pints and quarts of its sauce on the following days and times:

Tuesday through Friday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.