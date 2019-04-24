Job Fair at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

The South Western Region 2 Workforce One Stop Coalition is hosting a job fair at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington Wednesday.

Employers at the job fair get a space for free, as well as a table to set up at with internet connection and lunch.

Job seekers will have opportunities to talk with recruiters and hand out resumes.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

The job fair is sponsored by the South Western WV Region 2 One Stop Coalition, the Southwestern Community Action Council 55+ Program, Workforce West Virginia, WV Division of Rehabilitation Services, and WV Department of Health and Human Resources.

If you have any questions, you can contact Workforce West Virginia at (304) 528-5525.

