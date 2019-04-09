Job fair hiring coal miners, health care workers in Eastern Kentucky

Coal miners and health care workers in Eastern Kentucky may be able to find jobs Tuesday and Wednesday.

P&P Construction is hiring coal miners to work in Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee. Letcher Manor, a nursing and rehabilitation facility, is also hiring for multiple positions.

The job fair is Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be at the Letcher County Recreation Center at 1505 Jenkins Road in Whitesburg.

P&P is looking to fill positions including:

- Electrician in Pike County

- Miner Operator in Pike County

- Underground MET in Pike County

- Bolt Machine Operator in Clairfield, Tenn.

- Shuttle Car Operator in Clairfield, Tenn.

- Foreman in Clairfield, Tenn.

- Full-time Security Guard in Jenkins

- Part-time Security Guard in Jenkins

- D11 Dozer Operator in Phelps

- Surface Equipment Operator in Phelps/Matewan area

If you are interested in applying, bring with you a valid driver's license or identification, social security card and resume. New hires will need to pass a pre-employment drug screening. Call 606-632-2749 for more information.

Letcher Manor is looking to hire RN's, LPN's, SRNA's, housekeeping, laundry and dietary positions. You must apply online beforehand at letchermanor.com/careers and be prepared for open interviews and pre-employment screenings. Bring a valid ID and resume with you as well. Call 606-633-1434 for more information about applying.