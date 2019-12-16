Joe Burrow's Heisman speech prompts viral fundraiser for local Athens food pantry

During his acceptance speech for college football's most prestigious award, Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow shined a light on an issue that plagues his hometown area.

The fundraiser went viral within hours and has raised more than $200,000 dollars in a day and a half.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it is a very impoverished area," Burrow said in his speech. "The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there who don't have a lot. I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home and don't have a lot of food on the table, and hungry after school. You guys can be up here too."

That speech has prompted another man in Athens to start a fundraiser, which he says went viral within hours.

"We were stunned," said Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright. "It's been overwhelming but in a good way."

Bright says she watched Burrow's speech with tears in his eyes.

"I've fed those people. I've helped those people whose kids may not have food on the table."

Bright says their annual budget is usually around $60,000, as of 7 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser has brought in over $234,000.

Bright told WSAZ this will help them introduce new ideas and programs to feed the 1,200 people, especially children, they serve a month.

"We worry about families who have kids that are on free and reduced lunches. And what do you do when you're on break? Those are extra meals that families will have to budget for. so this may be an opportunity that we can help cover some of that need."

Will Drabold created the page. He says he started the fundraiser with an original goal of $1,000, which was quickly passed by with almost 7,000 people donating.

Bright says she has not spoken to Burrow yet, but know what she will say to him when she does.

"Thank you for remembering where you came from. Thank you for remembering the people that are here. The people that you went to school with, the kids you went to school with, and understanding what issues we have here. That not all of us are blessed with the ability to have food and things that we need. Thank you for being mindful of us and where we live."

