Joe Manchin responds to Trump's tweets over impeachment vote

In a series of tweets Saturday night, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) responded to tweets by President Donald Trump about the Senator's votes in the impeachment trial.

On Friday, Trump said he was "surprised and disappointed" by Manchin's guilty votes on the two articles of impeachment.

In another tweet Trump called Manchin a puppet to Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

To read Trump's tweets, click here.

In his response, Manchin said "No Democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan way in the hopes that you would succeed. The people of WV know exactly who has worked day & night for the last 5 years to secure their healthcare & pensions & it wasn’t you."

In another tweet, Manchin went on to say, "I’ve read the transcripts thoroughly & listened to the witnesses under oath. Where I come from a person accused defends themselves with witnesses and evidence."