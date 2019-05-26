Joey Chestnut sets world record at pepperoni roll eating contest in Fairmont

Professional eater Joey Chestnut is most known for winning the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every July 4.

But this weekend, he took his talents to Fairmont for the 9th-annual World Pepperoni Roll Eating Championship.

It was part of the final day of the 2019 West Virginia Three Rivers Festival.

Geoffrey Esper held the previous world record from his 2017 performance that saw him eat 36 pepperoni rolls. Chestnut ate 28 during his last appearance in the contest in 2013.

Both bested the previous world record this year.

Esper downed 37.5 pepperoni rolls prepared by the Country Club Bakery, topping his old record.

But Chestnut ate 43 pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes to take home the championship belt and another world record. The MC, Diamond Dave, said Chestnut held 45 records entering the competition.

He told 5 News he wasn't full after winning the contest.

"It's unique because they're so good," Chestnut told 5 News. "They're fluffy, but they're doughy. It's a lot of things at one time. There's that little piece of pepperoni in there and a little cheese; it's just so unique and tasty. They're hard enough to eat that I don't feel full afterward. I feel like I could keep eating."

The event was sanctioned by Major League Eating and was sponsored by the Marion County Commission and Country Club Bakery.

"It's a beautiful place," Chestnut said of Fairmont. "It's a great park and a great festival. It's great to be back here."