Johnson Central club creates app for students to find a buddy to sit with during lunch

A new club at Johnson Central High School is creating a new app.

Girls Who Code started this past school year to help pique the interest of young girls to get involved in technology fields.

As a group, the girls decided to create an app that will allow students to find a buddy to eat with during their lunch period so no one has to sit alone.

"During lunch, there will be kids sitting in the hallway or sitting on the benches in the lobby just by themselves. Kids love electronics these days anyway so now they can pull up the app and see who has an empty seat and find somebody to sit with," said Girls Who Code sponsor Kayla Vanhoose.

The club is hoping for community support to raise money for 3 iPads to create this app on.