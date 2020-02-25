Johnson County, Ky. launches new community strategic plan

Johnson County launched a new community strategic plan aimed at targeting revitalization and stabilizing the economy.

Johnson County launched a new community strategic plan aimed at targeting revitalization and stabilizing the economy. It released a survey asking residents how the city could improve their quality of life and what's most important to them.

The survey generated 1,500 responses from residents and a long list of both improvements and areas of concern.

"They are very passionate about homelessness, substance abuse treatment, and prevention. They are also passionate about downtown development, economic development, tourism, recreation, and things to do in the community," McKenzie said.

Officials say the next step is finding residents who are willing to work on task forces to help address these passions. This plan won't come to life overnight; it could take up to five years for some parts to take shape.

"So where we are now is basically identifying strategies that can be implemented within a year or those that may take three to five years," McKenzie said. "We understand we need to address them as the opportunity presents itself."

Johnson County and the city of Paintsville are working together on the plan, which they're saying is a "work in progress."

"That's the reason we called it to the launch ... Now that the plan is laid out, we are at the point where we have to get started," said Mayor Bill Runyon. "We are going to ask a lot of good people to give a lot of good help to make sure that what we have done now doesn't sit on a table and we move forward to make this a better community to live in."

