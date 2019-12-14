Johnson’s win may deliver Brexit but could risk UK’s breakup

Boris Johnson’s election victory may help him take Britain out of the European Union, but it could threaten the survival of the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland and Northern Ireland didn’t vote for Brexit, and they didn’t join in the Conservative landslide that swept England on Thursday. (Source: Hannah McKay/Pool/AP)

Scotland and Northern Ireland didn’t vote for Brexit, and they didn’t join in the Conservative landslide that swept England on Thursday.

That’s fueling demands in Scotland for a vote on independence.

That also could push Northern Ireland closer to its neighbor, Ireland. One Scottish historian says the U.K. is facing a “perfect storm” of forces that imperil its future.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.