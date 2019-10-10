Judge rejects lawsuit's claim that Kentucky AG candidate isn't qualified

A judge in Louisville has declared the Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General has the necessary law credentials to run for that office.

Louisville resident Joseph Jackson filed a lawsuit seeking to remove GOP nominee Daniel Cameron from the ballot.

The suit said a candidate is constitutionally required to be a "practicing attorney" for at least eight years. Jackson argued that Cameron's two years clerking for a federal judge did not count as practicing law. Cameron was admitted to the bar in 2011.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett on Thursday ruled that Cameron's time as law clerk required "legal knowledge or legal advice." Click here to read the judge's ruling.

Cameron said in a release he is glad to put the "frivolous" lawsuit behind him.

His Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, has argued that Cameron lacks law experience. Stumbo released a statement Thursday following the ruling: "I am not a party to this litigation and had nothing to do with the lawsuit, however, now Mr. Cameron admitted under oath how little law he has practiced. The Office of Attorney General defends the state's laws, right up to the United States Supreme Court, and prosecutes massive multi-state litigation to bring much needed money back into the Commonwealth. Kentucky voters deserve a candidate with decades of legal experience in real courtrooms, trying real cases at the highest levels. I have spent my life becoming a seasoned trial attorney in the courtrooms of this state on behalf of Kentuckians. My opponent has never even prosecuted a traffic ticket citation.”