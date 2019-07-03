July 4th steam fest awaits Yankee Doodle Dandies

If Wednesday’s weather is any indication then we are in for a roller coaster ride through the long holiday weekend.

Case in point, the day started and ended with downpours scattered across the region. Some areas getting away scot-free like Huntington-Ashland (Dawg Dazzle and Summer Motion enjoying a sticky night with beautiful tropical clouds but no rain), while areas like Leon and Winfield in central West Virginia endured an evening cloudburst with localized high water. The Leon fire department telling NewsChannel 3 that Charleston Road was swamped with a car submerged in a muddy 3-foot high wall of water.

Looking ahead to Independence Day the high humidity will challenge distant runners at local firecracker races from Middleport and Jackson in Ohio to Buffalo and Ripley, West Virginia, to Greenup, Kentucky, as various 5 and 10 K runs start the day off on sweaty note.

While any shower or thunder pattern is apt to be more likely in the afternoon heat, keep an eye on the WSAZ app for any “surprise” showers that develop like Wednesday morning since in this pattern a freak cloudburst does not have to wait for the near 90-degree heat of afternoon to form.

Various parades are set across the region, starting with the Hamlin jaunt down Main Street at 10 a.m. and continuing through noon in Ripley and Gallipolis. Spectators should seek the shaded side of streets to combat the uncomfortable heat with natural shade a plenty near the venerable Alpine in Ripley and at City Park in Gallipolis.

Don’t forget to lather up with an SPF 30 sunscreen if you are out in the midday sun.

By late afternoon, highs will get close to 90 so a sultry and steamy feel will be had even in the shade.

Prime time for a cooling shower or downpour would be in the 4 until 8 pm time slot. And remember now that we are in mid-summer downpours that fall in scattered form, rather than the widespread rains of late spring and early summer.

Fingers crossed, we would have a nice sky that is free of lightning but filled with lots of rocket’s red glare fireworks at night.

