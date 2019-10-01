June Harless Center teams up with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

The June Harless Center is teaming up with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The mission of the June Harless Center for Rural Education Research and Development is to provide leadership in education initiatives for West Virginia educators and students.

The Center provides educators and families of rural West Virginia with a support system that addresses educational problems, sustains school improvement, and provides positive growth in all educational factors.

Learn more by visiting www.marshall.edu/juneharless.