Oppressive heat before and after Barry passes

The increasingly “impressive" summer heat wave rolled on across the region on Monday.

Day 14 (including four in a row) of 90 degree heat makes it feel uncomfortable for landscapers and construction workers. (It's a two-gallon water and one-gallon Gatorade day for electrolytes). For kids at the pool or splash park, it's a double "good feeling" day -- namely, the refreshing jump into the pool and the climb back out adding an “evaporation” cool-down to the body.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are crawling their way northward through Arkansas. Areas along the path of the storm near the Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys where they are susceptible to torrential rains, flash flooding, and even a few twisters.

With the track of Barry’s swirl predicted to move toward Indiana over the next two days, our area will feel one of the more underrated effects of a tropical system: the oppressive humidity levels of a storm that had its origin in the sub-tropics. So as uncomfortably hot and humid as it has been, look for the discomfort level to increase into Tuesday as air temperatures hit their highest levels of the season (low to mid 90s) while humidity levels (as measured by the dew point) soar to true jungle-like levels (75 degrees).

This will set us up for a heat index (combined feel of temperature and humidity on bare skin) that exceeds 100 degrees for the first time this summer. The National Weather Service will likely issue alerts for high heat on Tuesday.

As for cooling thunderstorms, we will need to be vigilant for a scattered downpour on Tuesday with our best chance of a cloudburst with localized flash flood coming Wednesday as Barry’s strung-out remains whisk through.

By the way, as Andy and Brandon have been touting, after Barry passes, the heat index could soar even higher toward the weekend!