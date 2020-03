Caroline Clay is an actor from Greenup.

She is currently back home to guest direct 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' for the Porthsmouth Area Children's Theatre.

She holds degrees in Theatre and Multimedia production from Morehead State University.

You can watch the musical Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.