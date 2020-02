A man charged in another man's murder in Huntington was found not guilty Monday on all charges, according to information from Cabell County Circuit Court.

Ronald Witherel was accused of stabbing David Ralph to death in July 2017. The incident happened in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

After deliberating a little more than two hours, a jury found Witherel not guilty of murder and first-degree robbery.

