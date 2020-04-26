Justice, Manchin ask feds to not move quarantined inmates

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin are asking the federal Bureau of Prisons to reconsider sending inmates to federal prisons in the state for quarantine.

The Bureau of Prisons is planning to use FCC Hazelton and another facility as a quarantine location for inmates from other prisons.

Manchin says he's “deeply troubled" by the plans to move inmates from COVID-19 hotspots to West Virginia for quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Justice wrote a letter to the bureau on Friday, calling the transfers “unwise and unnecessary.”

