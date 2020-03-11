Justice administration to hold briefing on COVID-19 response

Members of Gov. Justice's administration will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon on West Virginia's response to COVID-19.

At this time there are still no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

This is a list of the leaders taking part in the press conference:

Bill Crouch, Secretary of the WV Dept. of Health and Human Resources; Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of the WV Bureau for Public Health; Sarah Tucker, Interim Chancellor of the WV Higher Education Policy Commission and Chancellor of the WV Community and Technical College System; Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools; and Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the WV Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol.

WSAZ will carry a livestream of the meeting on WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app.

