W.Va. Gov. Justice's camp files complaint regarding campaign commercial

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's campaign filed an emergency election complaint with Secretary of State Mac Warner's office Tuesday.

The complaint says Woody Thrasher, Justice's Republican challenger in the primary race for governor along with his team, are running television ads that are “false and misleading.”

The ad alleges Justice allowed a man who had been convicted of murder as a juvenile out of prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety stated on May 4, 2020, that the person in the ads was not released as the result of any action or approval by Governor Justice,” the news release said.

Here is the news release from the DMAPS:

“Information provided by the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations in response to an April 16 Freedom of Information Act request incorrectly included the name of a parolee. Michael David Day, 35, was granted parole in December 2017, after serving 15 years for a 2003 first-degree murder conviction.

Day was admitted to the Western Regional Jail on Jan. 27, 2020 on an alleged parole violation. Day was released on March 27, having served the full 60-day graduated sanction as per §62-12-19(a)(1)(C). As a result, Day is not among the parolees released early from graduated sanctions as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because his release coincided with those, Day was incorrectly included in the FOIA response. Day is among several offenders convicted and sentenced as adults for crimes committed while they were juveniles, and who have since become eligible for parole through 2014 legislation enacted in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012 decision in Miller vs. Alabama (567 U.S. 460).”

In a statement Tuesday, the Justice Campaign said:

"These ads are false and misleading. The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has set the record straight. Woody Thrasher continues to run misleading ads to the people of West Virginia, even after independent government agencies have said he is WRONG. He continues to spend millions of dollars and air false and misleading television ads in violation of state law (W. Va. Code § 3-8-11(c)), which prohibits knowingly making a false statement regarding any candidate that is intended or tends to affect voting in any election," said Roman Stauffer, campaign manager for the governor.

The complaint, filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, asks for an expedited investigation.

WSAZ reached out to the Thrasher campaign for a statement. His communications director said the following:

“Jim Justice is so incapable of telling the truth and accepting any responsibility for his actions that he’s scrambling to find any way to cover up the mess he’s put us all in by releasing violent criminals and child predators. I would suggest any questions about the constitutionality of the Secretary of State’s Office to judge the sufficiency of political advertisements be directed to that office,” Ann Ali said.