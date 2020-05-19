Justice encourages all businesses, no matter how small, to apply for help

A nationwide survey of independent restaurant owners shows that only 1 in five say they can sustain their business until operations are back to normal.

The survey was done by the James Beard Foundation and the Independent Restaurant Coalition. The coalition was born out of keeping independent restaurants alive as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shut downs.

The survey points out the following:

Paying rent (39%) and paying vendors (35%) are seen as bigger challenges to reopening than making payroll (34%) or rehiring staff (15%).

51% of restaurants responding have taken at least 50 ,000 in new debt obligations as a result of COVID-1More than 38% of restaurants reported this month that they have closed temporarily or potentially permanently and over 77% of respondents reported at least a 50% reduction in sales.

About two-thirds of restaurants are uncertain that takeout or delivery can sustain their businesses until they reopen.

You can view the survey: HERE.

“The James Beard survey shows what many of us already know: restaurants that have not already permanently closed are on the precipice of going under,” said Tom Colicchio, chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality and a founding member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, in a news release. “Even with the Paycheck Protection Program at their disposal, almost 80% of restaurants aren’t certain they will survive this crisis. If Congress can give special treatment to industries that employ far less Americans, they can level the playing field for a business that directly employs over 11 million Americans and contributes nearly $1 trillion to the GDP. Saving independent restaurants will be crucial to getting the U.S. economy back on track.”

Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice encouraged all business owners, no matter how big or how small, to apply for all of the programs available to them.

He also acknowledged that some changes could be coming to the the PPP guidelines for the restaurant industry, including how quickly the money has to be spent.

Justice said, based on the president’s meeting with members of the restaurant industry, the timeframe could go from the current eight weeks to 24.

"From the standpoint of the restaurants, the outlook is bad," Justice said. "There's no question the outlook is bad, but our federal government is still out there circling to be able to do more and more and more to be able to help that industry. "

In addition to additional PPP money Gov. Justice said that Main Street Loans will also soon be available for small business owners, adding that if someone has questions they need to reach out to an organization like the Small Business Administration or SBA for help.

Some Democrats have said that some of the money that came to West Virginia through the federal CARES Act should be used as grants to help small business owners.

The Justice Administration says at this point they do not have the guidelines they need from the Federal Government to currently distribute the money in that way.