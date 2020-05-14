Justice on small business survival, Dems call for funding

As more businesses are slated to reopen in West Virginia, and others wait their turn, some small business owners are feeling frustrated as they walk the line of complying with the guidelines and making sure they can keep the doors of their businesses open financially.

The shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has meant dealing with finances and the confusion and fleeting PPP program, unemployment questions, and now reopening under guidelines, like occupancy, that restrict the ability to maximize profits.

Some businesses have reopened against the state’s guidelines. Gov. Jim Justice has said he doesn’t want a police state but understands that there are frustrations and concerns when some business owners don’t play by the rules.

“Well, it's a hard balance that is for sure and everything, because when certain people would try to cheat or push the envelope and everything like I’ve said it's not good," Justice said. "And so we are addressing that and we are addressing it more stringently again today and everything and I hate that we have to do that. I mean, for crying out loud, we put out guidelines, we expect people to follow those guidelines but at the end of the day you've got to remember one thing: we've got to all continue to pull the rope, we can't absolutely divide people and everything, and I'm trying to keep it going in as positive direction as I can and it's not an easy job."

According to the Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy 2018 Small Business Profile West Virginia Small Businesses employed 280,213 people or 49.6 percent of the private workforce in 2015.

You can read the entire report from the small business administration here.

During the 2015 Water Crisis small businesses were also shutdown, for a shorter period of time, because the contaminated water prevented them from opening.

That is when the Small Business Emergency Relief fund was created.

Delegate Doug Skaff, a Kanawha County Democrat, said in a news release Thursday afternoon, “The framework for the fund still exists in code, it just doesn’t have any money in it.”

Thursday, Democrats sent a letter to Justice, asking for some of the $1.25 billion the state has received in federal stimulus funding to be put into the account.

According to the release, the federal government has provided language that would be in the form of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.

Justice says he is waiting on all of the guidelines from the federal government to begin spending it, although he does want counties and municipalities to tell the state what expenses they’ve had related to COVID-19 so they can begin to get funding where it is needed.

Gov. Justice has said that the state’s budget would have been in the black, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s hoping to use some of the money from the feds to fill the budget shortfall. He has said he believes the Trump Administration will provide guidance that will help the state.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has voiced opposition to allowing states to use the money in that way, fearing the stimulus money would end up bailing out states that were already struggling financially from things like unfunded pensions.

