Gov. Justice wants campaign to bring companies to W.Va.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard on Wednesday announced the design and manufacturing of personal protective equipment in West Virginia.

“I’ve said over and over, I could never be more proud of West Virginia and West Virginians because they are the heart and soul of this country,” Justice said.

“At the end of the day, the very thing that they are the greatest at is that they’re smart. They’re innovative people, they’re creative people, they’re craftsmen, and you see it right here with what’s happening.”

The goal is to create a six-month stockpile to ensure the state has what it needs, should COVID-19 numbers spike.

After the governor’s briefing on Wednesday, WSAZ asked him how the manufacturing and innovation could potentially be taken into some of the state’s most economically depressed areas to provide jobs.

"It's ironic that you would bring this up today because yesterday, yesterday, you know, I was sitting with the vice president on the screen, at the same time talking to Chelsea Ruby (West Virginia’s Tourism Commissioner) and everything, and one of the things that absolutely we need to do, we need to do it right now, is we need to go on a national campaign of advertising to come to our state. Bring your companies to our state, or bring yourself to our state to live because of all the great stuff that we have going on right now."

“Right now, you know, I have realtors calling me saying that people are calling from Connecticut and places like that, and they're buying homes here from the standpoint of just looking at it on the video and not even coming. So, we can absolutely market ourselves even better, and it goes back to what I said over and over and over: you know, any frog that's not proud of his own pond isn't much of a frog.“

