Incumbent Justice wins Republican nomination for W.Va. governor

Incumbent Jim Justice has won the Republican nomination for governor in West Virginia's primary election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Justice, who won his first term as West Virginia governor as a Democrat in 2016, was running against six other GOP challengers.

With 9 percent of precincts in, Justice had a considerable lead over his next closest challenger, Woody Thrasher, and had secured 66 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

"When it comes right down to it ... experience. "Who has connections to the White House?" Justice told WSAZ's Amanda Barren.

The governor went on to say, "I've had so much experience in so many different areas, and experience comes with mistakes. You make a lot of mistakes and you learn from them and everything. But at the end of the day, you've gotta look and you gotta think who has the proven track record?"

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.