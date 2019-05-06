juvenile arrested for fatal fire in wood county

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in the Davisville area of Wood County that killed two people and severely injured a juvenile.

Investigators with the WVSFMO were called to the scene of a structure fire at single-family home on May 5. An adult male and female were transported from the scene to an area hospital and later died. A child is in serious condition and was transported to a hospital due to smoke inhalation, and their condition is unknown at this time. One other occupant, a female juvenile was home at the time of the fire but did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators have determined the fire is incendiary in cause. A juvenile female was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and charges will be determined at a later date.

The investigation was led by Deputy State Fire Marshal J.D. Baltic with assistance from the Wood County Sherriff’s Department and responding Wood County Fire Departments.