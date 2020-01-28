Juveniles charged for throwing rocks at cars on I-64

Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they hid in the woods along I-64 and threw rocks at passing cars.

Milton Police say it happened Friday and Saturday evenings in the eastbound lanes.

Police say the rocks caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to at least five cars.

Police say they found a cellphone in a cleared out area in the woods which officers used to identify and later track down the suspects.

Police say if you believe you have also been a victim of the vandalism, you should call Milton Police at 304-743-9211.