K-9 helps sheriff's deputies make two arrests

A K-9 helped deputies track down and arrest two people attempting to hide in a home in Cross Lanes.

Kanawha County sheriff's deputies say they received an anonymous tip that two people wanted by police were staying at the home along Pring Drive.

Deputies arrived at the home Monday before dawn. They say several people were inside as well as accessible firearms.

James Crawford, 40, of Sissonville was found hiding under a blanket in the kitchen. Crawford is wanted in Virginia for failure to appear on a felony offense

Megan Stowers, 34, of Sissionville has an active felony capias for failing to appear at court on a stolen vehicle charge and several misdemeanor warrants. She was located beneath a bed. Deputies say Stowers would not show her hands so, K-9 Djambo helped removed her from her hiding spot.

While being handcuffed, deputies say Crawford tried to make a run for it. Djambo chased after him and tackled him until deputies could make the arrest.

Both Crawford and Stowers are now in the hospital being treated for their injuries.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday.

