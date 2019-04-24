K-9 stuck with over 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

A police K-9 is making a recovery after it got into a prickly situation.

Odin, K-9 with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, encountered a porcupine while tracking a suspect on April 20. The police dog was stuck with 200 quills, the sheriff’s office said.

A number of the quills went into the dog’s mouth and left eye.

The K9 was then transported to a Hansen-Meekins Animal Hospital where it was sedated and treated for more than two hours, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is still requesting the public’s assistance tracking down the suspect identified as 29-year-old Devin J. Wilson. Wilson has a number of outstanding warrants.

