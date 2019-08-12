K-9 helps to stop suspected burglar

A West Virginia State Police K-9 helped investigators stop a burglary suspect who tried to run.

According to troopers, Calvin Daily, 19 of Ona, was running from police after being suspected in a burglary within Barboursville city limits.

Witnesses told police that Daily was armed.

Troopers caught up with Daily near Main Street in Barboursville.

He is facing charges of fleeing and obstructing an offer in connection with the chase. He will also face other charges connected to the burglary in Barboursville.